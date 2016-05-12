Seahawk Golf Set for NCAA Tournament

UNCW Golf is sending individuals to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009 (Source:WECT)

With classes complete, student athletes' focus now shifts full time to their sport, as UNCW golfers Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge head to NCAA Regionals this weekend.

"Everything they've done on the golf course has been phenomenal to watch," said head coach Matt Clark. "Watching them feed off each other, have a competitive rivalry...because they both want the low stroke average at the end of the year, and it's fun to know they've got more golf to play."

The exciting part for Clark is that his two stars, are sophomores. The last time a Seahawk sophomore qualified for Regionals, it sparked a run of three consecutive CAA championships.

"I hope that this encourages the guys that didn't make this. I hope this encourages the guys coming in, and even future recruits, that we can move on to postseason," explained Clark. "We've just got to put in the time and energy and the effort into believing that we can. You've got two guys that have done it, we only travel five."

Cover and Eldridge add to what's been a banner year for the UNCW athletic program. Soccer, volleyball, basketball, track, and tennis all have had representation in the NCAA Tournament. Ideally, in Clark's mind, golf qualifies next year, not just as individuals, but as a team.

"We're not far off. There's going to be a lot of experiences they're going to have, their teammates are going to hear about these experiences, and I think I will help us build into something in the future."

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.