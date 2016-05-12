Sally Sloan named WECT Athlete of the week

New Hanover’s Sally Sloan is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week the junior scored three goals, and leading New Hanover to three wins. She scored once in a 2-0 win over White Oak, then added two more in a 5-1 win over West Brunswick.



The Wildcats season ended Tuesday night with a 3-to-2 overtime loss at Leesville Road.



