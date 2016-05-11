Hammerheads and Independence play to 1-1 draw

Playing in front of their home fans at Legion Stadium for the first time in three weeks, the Wilmington Hammerheads and the Charlotte Independence played to a 1-1 draw.

The Hammerheads took the lead in the 15th minute when Bruno Perone scored on a penalty kick.

Charlotte would answer with a goal by Brian Brown in the 42nd minute with the final goal of the game.

With the draw Wilmington are now 2-3-3.

