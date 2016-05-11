Hammerheads and Independence play to 1-1 draw

Playing in front of their home fans at Legion Stadium for the first time in three weeks, the Wilmington Hammerheads and the Charlotte Independence played to a 1-1 draw.
The Hammerheads took the lead in the 15th minute when Bruno Perone scored on a penalty kick.
Charlotte would answer with a goal by Brian Brown in the 42nd minute with the final goal of the game.
With the draw Wilmington are now 2-3-3.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.