High school playoff scoreboard

Girls Soccer
New Hanover 2, Leesville Road 3 F
Softball
Holly Springs 0, Hoggard 3 F
New Bern 5, Laney 7 F
West Brunswick 6, Swansboro 0 F
Red Springs 3, South Columbus 20 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 4, Louisburg 15 F
Baseball
Jordan 0, Hoggard 8 F
New Hanover 3, Millbrook 2 F
Webb 0, West Brunswick 10 F
South Columbus 4, Washington 0 F
Rocky Mount Prep 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 16 F
Girls Lacrosse
Ashley 6, Hoggard 13 F
Boys Lacrosse
Chapel Hill 13, Topsail 3 F
Millbrook 5, Hoggard 11 F
