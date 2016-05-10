High school playoff scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Girls Soccer
New Hanover 2, Leesville Road 3 F

Softball
Holly Springs 0, Hoggard 3 F
New Bern 5, Laney 7 F
West Brunswick 6, Swansboro 0 F
Red Springs 3, South Columbus 20 F
Wallace-Rose Hill 4, Louisburg 15 F

Baseball

Jordan 0, Hoggard 8 F
New Hanover 3, Millbrook 2 F
Webb 0, West Brunswick 10 F
South Columbus 4, Washington 0 F
Rocky Mount Prep 0, Wallace-Rose Hill 16 F

Girls Lacrosse

Ashley 6, Hoggard 13 F

Boys Lacrosse 

Chapel Hill 13, Topsail 3 F
Millbrook 5, Hoggard 11 F

