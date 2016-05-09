CFCC's Imani Parr signs with Columbia College

Cape Fear women's basketball player Imani Parr signed her National Letter of Intent with Columbia College on Monday afternoon.

Imani played a key role in guiding CFCC to their first ever appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament in Overland Park, Kansas, and was impressed with the culture she saw at Columbia when making her decision.

"Everybody on their team, really bonded and got along on and off the court," Parr said. "I feel like that'll be, not different, because I got along with my teammates here, but another welcome, home."

Parr played in 22 games and averaged 5.3 points per game, as the Sea Devils finished the season with a 27-3 overall mark.

"As a team, it was a long season, and I think we put everything on the floor and not let outside influences get to us," said Parr. "We made it as far as we did because of our team. We played our heart out."

Parr will attend Columbia College on a full ride scholarship.

