Diamond Hawks beat College of Charleston 8-3

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Steven Linkous, Zack Canada and Robbie Thorburn had three hits apiece as UNCW knocked off the College of Charleston, 8-3, on Friday in a Colonial Athletic Association series opener at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks picked up their nation-leading 18th consecutive win at home and ran their record to 32-10 overall and 12-2 in the league. Charleston, meanwhile, dropped to 23-20-1 and 7-9.



UNCW senior Ryan Foster (10-1) earned his fifth straight win and tied the school-record for wins by a senior, set by Ronald Hill in 2005. Foster allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings while walking two and striking out four.



Offensively, UNCW racked up 16 hits, led by Linkous, Canada and Thorburn. Canada scored three runs while Casey Golden had two hits, including his seventh home run of the season, and drove in two runs.



Morgan Phillips paced CofC with two hits and three runs batted in, all coming on a home run in the top of the fourth that game the Cougars a 3-0 lead.



Senior starter Nathan Helvey (4-6) was roughed up for five runs, four earned, on 12 hits and three walks in 5.2 innings.



Up next: The series continues on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start.



Home Runs: CofC - Phillips (off Foster in the fourth inning, two on, one out); UNCW - Golden (off Helvey in the fourth inning, one on, two out), Stack (off Helvey in the fourth inning, none on, two out)



How it happened: Charleston grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning only to see UNCW respond with four runs in the bottom of the frame, all with two out. Casey Golden got UNCW on the board with a two-run homer and Daniel Stack followed that round tripper with one of his own to tie the game. The final run came across on a fielding error by Charleston. UNCW string together five straight hits in the outburst.



Inside the box score: The difference in the game was UNCW plating six, two-out RBI's while collecting 10 hits with two outs ... Foster and reliever Taylor Hyssong combined to limit CofC to two hits with runners on base ... UNCW pitching rolled 14 ground ball outs.



Notes: Brian Mims set a career-high with nine assists, one off the school-record ... Mims also committed an error, his second of the season in 208 total chances ... With the win, UNCW ties the all-time series at 10-all and is now 7-3 at Brooks Field ... Charleston turned three double plays on the night ... Steven Linkous swiped his 24th base of the season while Robbie Thorburn posted his 15th.