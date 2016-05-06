High School Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Scoreboard

Girls Soccer
Cape Fear 5, Harrells 0 F

Girls Lacrosse
Green Hope 8, Ashley 22 F

Boys Lacrosse
Cape Fear 18, Cary Christian 9 F
Laney 1, Leesville Road 17 F

Baseball
Whiteville 5, Fairmont 2 F
Trask 4, Pender 2 F
Topsail 2, West Brunswick 1 F

Softball
Topsail 2, Hoggard 0 F
Whiteville 3, East Columbus 0 F

