High School Scoreboard

Girls Soccer
Cape Fear 5, Harrells 0 F
Girls Lacrosse
Green Hope 8, Ashley 22 F
Boys Lacrosse
Cape Fear 18, Cary Christian 9 F
Laney 1, Leesville Road 17 F
Baseball
Whiteville 5, Fairmont 2 F
Trask 4, Pender 2 F
Topsail 2, West Brunswick 1 F
Softball
Topsail 2, Hoggard 0 F
Whiteville 3, East Columbus 0 F
