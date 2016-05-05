Seahawk golfers selected to NCAA Tournament

UNCW golfers Patrick Cover and Thomas Eldridge were selected to take part in the NCAA golf tournament as individuals.

The two will play in the Franklin Regional which will be held at the Vanderbilt Legends Club on May 16-18.

Cover and Eldridge are the first two Seahawks selected as individuals to take part in the NCAA tournament since Wilmington native Josh Brock did in 2009.

