UNCW awards Chris Flemmings with scholarship

Hard work has paid off for UNCW basketball player Chris Flemmings, as he has been awarded a scholarship for the 2016-2017 season.

This past season the junior, who transferred to UNCW from Division II Barton was a walk-on.

Flemmings, who averaged 16 point and 6 rebound per-game earned First-Team All-CAA honors and was named the CAA Tournament Outstanding Player.

This past season Flemmings helped lead the Seahawks to a 25-8 record, and the programs first trip to the NCAA tournament in 10 years.

