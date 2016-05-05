UNCW awards Chris Flemmings with scholarship

Hard work has paid off for UNCW basketball player Chris Flemmings, as he has been awarded a scholarship for the 2016-2017 season.
This past season the junior, who transferred to UNCW from Division II Barton was a walk-on.
Flemmings, who averaged 16 point and 6 rebound per-game earned First-Team All-CAA honors and was named the CAA Tournament Outstanding Player.
This past season Flemmings helped lead the Seahawks to a 25-8 record, and the programs first trip to the NCAA tournament in 10 years.
