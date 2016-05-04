Whiteville's MacKenzie Gore named WECT Athlete of the week

Whiteville’s MacKenzie Gore is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past week the junior led Whiteville to a 2-0 win over South Columbus. Gore went the distance and struck out 8 in the victory.
Gore, who has already committed to East Carolina has help lead the Wolfpack to a 18-3 record.
Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.
