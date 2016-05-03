Ashley baseball senior night delayed by rain

Rain didn’t delay the start of senior night for the Ashley baseball team as they faced South Brunswick. But a thunder storm made the field unplayable in the 4th inning with the Cougars leading 6-3.
South Brunswick jumped out to a 3-0 lead after scoring 3 runs in the first inning. Ashley answered with 2 runs to cut the lead to 3-2 after 1.
The game will resume Wednesday at 5pm in the bottom of the 4th inning with South Brunswick leading 6-3.
