Seahawks freshman Mark Matthews to transfer

UNCW Men's Basketball freshman Mark Matthews has announced his intentions to transfer from the program.

Matthews averaged 3.3 points per game in 23 appearances for the Seahawks. His minutes began to wane over the course of the conference season, and he did not appear in the CAA or NCAA Tournament.

Matthews told the Star News in a statement, ""At the end of the day, it wasn't a good fit. I feel like sometimes I didn't get to show my true self here as the player I am." It's nothing against the coaches. The coaches were great and everything. I just feel like there's a better fit for me somewhere else."

Matthews will have to sit out a season due to NCAA Transfer rules. The guard hails from Ft. Meyers, FL.

