Seahawks honored by CAA for fourth consecutive week

Junior outfielder Robbie Thorburn was named CAA Player of the Week Monday, the fourth consecutive week a Seahawk has been the recipient of the honor.

Thorburn, a product of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, batted .650 (13-20) over the past week, with four doubles, three triples, 11 runs scored, and four RBIs, as UNCW went 4-1, the lone loss to Carolina on the road.

Thorburn also finishes the weekend on a seven game hitting streak, and recorded three hits in four straight games.

UNCW has won 16 of it's last 17 games, including 17 in a row at home, the longest mark in the country. The Seahawks will host the College of Charleston in a three game series this weekend, before a rematch with Carolina at home next week.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.