Joe Gore signs with the Washington Redskins

Former East Columbus standout Joe Gore will get a chance to make an NFL roster.
The offensive linemen form Clemson didn’t hear his name called during the 2016 NFL draft. Shortly after the draft ended Gore signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent.
Gore will now go to camp with Washington and fight for a roster spot.
