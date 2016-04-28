UNCW's Nick Feight driving the Seahawks offense

In just one year UNCW’s Nick Feight has gone form back-up catcher, to one of the most feared hitters in the country.



As a freshman Feight drove in just 3 runs, a year later he leads the nation with 70 RBI. And has a chance to break the Seahawks single season record of 82.



"I haven't even looked at my RBI or stats this year. Everyone just tells me so that's the only way I would know is people telling me” Said Feight.



“I just stay in the cage a lot, get my tee work in, work my hands a lot. Just try to make the game as simple as possible”.



UNCW head coach Mark Scalf knew Feight had the talent, he just need to put it all together.



"Nick took all the advance from our strength staff, our coaching staff, to his coaching staff this summer. And he tried to make adjustment over the summer. And now he has put himself in a position that he is reaping the benefits" said Scalf.



Feight has not only improved with the bat, his play behind the plate has also improved.



"I have focused on my defense a lot at practice. I would say that hitting is important too, but I take pride in not having passed balls and making the pitchers look as good as possible."



Feight looks to add to his RBI total this weekend as the Seahawks welcome Hofstra to Brooks Field for a three game series.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.