Mims and Thorburn lead UNCW past High Point 11-6

The UNCW baseball pounded out 16-hits as they beat High Point 11-6.
Brain Mims and Robbie Thorburn each had three hits to lead the Seahawks attack.
The win extended UNCW’s school-record home winning streak to 14 game, and raised their record to 28-10 overall.
Gunner Deal picked up the win in relief, his first of the season.
