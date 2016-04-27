Mims and Thorburn lead UNCW past High Point 11-6

The UNCW baseball pounded out 16-hits as they beat High Point 11-6.



Brain Mims and Robbie Thorburn each had three hits to lead the Seahawks attack.



The win extended UNCW’s school-record home winning streak to 14 game, and raised their record to 28-10 overall.



Gunner Deal picked up the win in relief, his first of the season.



