Mims and Thorburn lead UNCW past High Point 11-6

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The UNCW baseball pounded out 16-hits as they beat High Point 11-6.

Brain Mims and Robbie Thorburn each had three hits to lead the Seahawks attack.

The win extended UNCW’s school-record home winning streak to 14 game, and raised their record to 28-10 overall. 

Gunner Deal picked up the win in relief, his first of the season.

