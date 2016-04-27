Former D.C. Virgo student forms first-ever alumni group

A former D.C. Virgo student forms the first ever alumni group at the school. (Source:WECT)

An alumnae from DC Virgo is hoping to bring the history of the school back by creating an alumni group.

Alumnae Jackie Robbins Google searched DC Virgo and wasn't impressed by the results she found.

"I looked up Sept. 8, 1964, which was the day DC Virgo opened, and I only found one paragraph,” Robbins said. "I realized the history of the school was really being forgotten.”

That was Robbins' first day of ninth grade. She said her memories have never faded, but that search made her concerned the community was forgetting her alma mater.

She met with other Virgo alumni and they decided to form DC Virgo Alumni Incorporated, the school’s first ever alumni group.

"We wanted to be able to establish a connection between the alumni, the school, and the community to keep the history alive," Robbins added.

To accomplish that, the group will be holding a sock-hop fundraiser at the school on May 13. The goal is to raise enough money to send at least one student to a science, technology, engineering and math camp for the summer.

Robbins said the group has just under 20 members and she hopes that number will continue to grow into the thousands.

"We want to build on the foundation and goals that are already here and keep the history alive,” Robbins said.

Tickets are $15 if bought in advance, and $20 at the door. They will be available at Pat's Wings on April 29, 30 and May 6 and 7 from noon until 2 p.m.

