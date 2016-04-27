Hammerheads sign former Seahawk Sam Williams

The Wilmington Hammerheads have signed former UNCW goal keeper Sam Williams.



The Clinton, North Carolina native played in five game his senior season for the Seahawks and gave up just one goal.



"Being from North Carolina and playing at UNCW all these years, makes becoming a part of the Hammerheads personal. It has a surreal feeling being a part of the team I’ve watched for years, but I am looking forward to growing with them," Williams said. "Playing for head coach Mark Briggs is an honor and I know I will learn a lot from him and Matt and the rest of the team."

Williams adds depth to the Hammerheads roster at the goalie position.

