North Brunswick's Jayhlen Washington named WECT Athlete of the week

North Brunswick’s Jayhlen Washington is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week at the Brunswick County Championship Washington won 110 hurdles, the triple jump, and long jump.



His long jump distance of 24-5 ½ is the best in the state this season, and one of the top in the country.



