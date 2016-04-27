Diamond Hawks fall at North Carolina 10-9

The UNCW baseball teams 12-game winning streak came to an end a North Carolina beat the Seahawks 10-9. (Source: WECT)

Kyle Datres bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 9th ended that game that lasted 4 hours and 19 minutes.

Nick Feight and Casey Golden led the Seahawks offensive attack. Feight drove in two runs and Golden added three.

With the loss the Seahawks fall to 27-10 overall.

