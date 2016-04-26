CFCC's Monica Alexander signs with Clayton State

CFCC women's basketball player Monica Alexander signed a national letter of intent to play for Clayton State Monday afternoon.

Alexander was named NJCAA Region 10 First Team All Region this past season. Monica started in 30 games and averaged 10.6 points per game to help the Sea Devils finish 27-3, and a 6th place finish at the NJCAA National Tournament in Overland Park, KS, the first time CFCC advanced to the national tourney.

Clayton State, a program just south of Atlanta, earned the Division II national championship two seasons ago, and the up tempo played impressed Alexander.

"What stood out was the tempo of the game," she said. "It fit who I am, the hustle, everything about it, it was just great."

Alexander said she plans to major in sociology.

