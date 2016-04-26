UNCW track looks ahead to CAAs, facility upgrades

A million dollar renovation is in the works, but in the meantime – Seahawks Track and Field begins preparation for the CAA Championship, knowing that a year ago, this possibility seemed bleak.

"A lot of people didn't believe we'd still be here," said Moe Holmes, a sophomore. "But now that we are, we have a lot of motivation, we have a lot of drive to get back to the top of the conference."

The commitment to track from Chancellor Sarterelli has been a boost.

Details on the plan to give the track more public hours in exchange for financial support have been proposed - UNCW is seeking $300,000 from the city council, and $500,000 from New Hanover County, with the rest coming from public donations.

Many programs might balk at the idea of track time not strictly reserved for them, but the Seahawks approach the idea as a partnership.

"There's always been a great relationship between the city and UNCW, and we've always allowed this track to be open to the public," said head coach Layne Schwier. "We hope to get the city or the county on board to get some funding to help us get this facility renovated, and make that relationship more official."

"What excites me the most is the rebuilding process. For a lot of people that could be stressful, seeing how our team was basically cut half in size," said Holmes. "But seeing what we'll grow from that, I can't wait to see the young guys come in here next year with the tenacity, with the motivation, with all the drive, that'll help me stay focused, and help put them in a place where they can succeed as I have done here myself."

