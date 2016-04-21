NHSAA releases final conference realignment

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft for conference realignment.

The Mideastern Conference will stay a split 4A/3A league, but New Hanover will drop down and play 3A. North Brunswick also joins the Mideastern making it an eight team league.



The new conference realignment will start in 2017.

To see all of the changes you can visit the NCHSAA’s website by clicking here.

3A/4A Conference

New Hanover (3A)

North Brunswick (3A)

South Brunswick (3A)

Topsail (3A)

West Brunswick (3A)

Ashley (4A)

Hoggard (4A)

Laney (4A)

2A Conference

Clinton

East Duplin

Goldsboro

James Kenan

Midway

Spring Creek

Wallace-Rose Hill

1A/2A Conference

East Columbus (1A)

South Robeson (1A)

West Columbus (1A)

East Bladen (2A)

Fairmont (2A)

Red Springs (2A)

South Columbus (2A)

St. Pauls (2A)

West Bladen (2A)

Whiteville (2A)

1A/2A Conference

East Carteret (1A)

Lejeune (1A)

Pender (1A)

Croatan (2A)

Dixon (2A)

Trask (2A)

Richlands (2A)

Southwest Onslow (2A)

