NHSAA releases final conference realignment

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft for conference realignment.

The Mideastern Conference will stay a split 4A/3A league, but New Hanover will drop down and play 3A. North Brunswick also joins the Mideastern making it an eight team league.

The new conference realignment will start in 2017.

To see all of the changes you can visit the NCHSAA’s website by clicking here.

3A/4A Conference
New Hanover (3A)
North Brunswick (3A)
South Brunswick (3A)
Topsail (3A)
West Brunswick (3A)
Ashley (4A)
Hoggard (4A)
Laney (4A)

2A Conference
Clinton
East Duplin
Goldsboro
James Kenan
Midway
Spring Creek
Wallace-Rose Hill

1A/2A Conference
East Columbus (1A)
South Robeson (1A)
West Columbus (1A)
East Bladen (2A)
Fairmont (2A)
Red Springs (2A)
South Columbus (2A)
St. Pauls (2A)
West Bladen (2A)
Whiteville (2A)

1A/2A Conference
East Carteret (1A)
Lejeune (1A)
Pender (1A)
Croatan (2A)
Dixon (2A)
Trask (2A)
Richlands (2A)
Southwest Onslow (2A)

