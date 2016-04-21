NHSAA releases final conference realignment

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released the final draft for conference realignment.
The Mideastern Conference will stay a split 4A/3A league, but New Hanover will drop down and play 3A. North Brunswick also joins the Mideastern making it an eight team league.
The new conference realignment will start in 2017.
To see all of the changes you can visit the NCHSAA’s website by clicking here.
3A/4A Conference
New Hanover (3A)
North Brunswick (3A)
South Brunswick (3A)
Topsail (3A)
West Brunswick (3A)
Ashley (4A)
Hoggard (4A)
Laney (4A)
2A Conference
Clinton
East Duplin
Goldsboro
James Kenan
Midway
Spring Creek
Wallace-Rose Hill
1A/2A Conference
East Columbus (1A)
South Robeson (1A)
West Columbus (1A)
East Bladen (2A)
Fairmont (2A)
Red Springs (2A)
South Columbus (2A)
St. Pauls (2A)
West Bladen (2A)
Whiteville (2A)
1A/2A Conference
East Carteret (1A)
Lejeune (1A)
Pender (1A)
Croatan (2A)
Dixon (2A)
Trask (2A)
Richlands (2A)
Southwest Onslow (2A)
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.