State decides no new election for Brunswick Co. Commission

By: Brandon Wissbaum, Assignment Manager
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

The State Board of Elections decided not to hold a new election for a seat on the Brunswick County Commission, according to Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara Knotts.

Alan Lewis, who lost the March 15 primary to Mike Forte by 460 votes in the District 4 race, filed a protest, claiming Louie Lewis, who came in third, did not live in the district. Alan Lewis requested a new election “between only Candidate Alan Lewis and Candidate Mike Forte.”

Alan Lewis had a total of 6,911 votes, while Louie Lewis had 2,819.

In May, the Brunswick County Board of Elections upheld the challenge, which sent it to the State.

Knotts said the state’s decision could be appealed to the Wake County Superior Court within 10 days.

