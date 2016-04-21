Ashley’s Averee Gerold named WECT Athlete of the week.

Ashley’s Averee Gerold is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week the sophomore totaled 8 goals and one assist in games against Hoggard and Topsail.

Gerold has 43 goals on the season and has helped lead the Screaming Eagles to a 9-2 record.



Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.



