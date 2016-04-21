Feight named to Golden Spkies Award watch list

UNCW baseball catcher Nick Feight is being recognized for being of the best in the country.
The sophomore one of 60-players named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason watch list.
Feight is leading the country with 62 RBI. He is batting .386 and leads the Seahawks with 12 home runs.
