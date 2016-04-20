Diamond Hawks beat Campbell 14-7

The UNCW baseball team scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game as the beat Campbell 14-7.



The Seahawks Robbie Thorburn, who had four hits, and Gavin Stupienski had four RBI to lead the UNCW attack.



With the victory UNCW has now extended their winning streak to nine games, and improve to 24-9.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.