Trae Bryant signs with Cape Fear Community College

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant has found a new home. 

Bryant has signed, and will play for Cape Fear Community College. The plan is for Bryant to one season with the Sea Devils before finding a new school.
Bryant joins Cape Fear after playing his freshmen year at UNC-Asheville.
 
After leaving Cape Fear Bryant will have two years of eligibility remaining.

