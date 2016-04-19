Trae Bryant signs with Cape Fear Community College

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant has found a new home.
Bryant has signed, and will play for Cape Fear Community College. The plan is for Bryant to one season with the Sea Devils before finding a new school.
Bryant joins Cape Fear after playing his freshmen year at UNC-Asheville.
After leaving Cape Fear Bryant will have two years of eligibility remaining.
