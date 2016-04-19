UNCW adds former ODU guard Ambrose Mosley - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WILMINGTON, NC
According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman former Old Dominion basketball player Ambrose Mosley has transferred to UNCW.

As a junior Mosley played in just 5 games for the Monarchs before being dismissed from the team for a rules violation.

The 6’2 guard from Jacksonville, Florida’s most productive season was his sophomore. He averaged 7 points and 2 rebounds per-game in just 22 minutes per-game.

Mosley is eligible immediately, and can play one more season of basketball.

