UNCW adds former ODU guard Ambrose Mosley

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman former Old Dominion basketball player Ambrose Mosley has transferred to UNCW.
ODU transfer Ambrose Mosley has committed to to UNCW, sources told ESPN.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) April 17, 2016
As a junior Mosley played in just 5 games for the Monarchs before being dismissed from the team for a rules violation.
The 6’2 guard from Jacksonville, Florida’s most productive season was his sophomore. He averaged 7 points and 2 rebounds per-game in just 22 minutes per-game.
Mosley is eligible immediately, and can play one more season of basketball.
