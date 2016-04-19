Ridell Camidge headed to Tarleton State University

Former Ashley and New Hanover basketball player Ridell Camidge is headed to Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.



For Camidge is will be his third school in three years. Camidge heads to division two Tarleton State after playing at Charlotte this past season. He played in 28 games for the 49ers, and averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds per-game.

Camidge spent his first season at Cloud County Community College, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

