UNCW softball splits with the College of Charleston

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Sophomore Sarah Davis drove in the game-winning run with a two-run double in the seventh inning of the second game as UNCW earned a split of a Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader against College of Charleston at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks, who boosted their record to 23-18 overall and 3-7 in the CAA, overcame a 6-2 loss in the opener to claim a 2-1 triumph over the Cougars in the nightcap. College of Charleston, which snapped a five-game losing streak with the first game victory, improved to 24-19 on the season with a 4-7 mark in league play.

Sophomore Kelsey Bryan and freshman Hannah Adamczyk each posted two hits to pace the Seahawks in the doubleheader while Davis and freshman Anna Hessenthaler each contributed a double.

Davis also earned the win in the circle in the nightcap after allowing one run in 2.0 innings of relief, improving her record to 6-7 on the season.

The Cougars used a 4-for-7 performance from Rebecca Mueller to spearhead their 14-hit attack. Mueller also scored three runs in the doubleheader.