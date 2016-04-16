UNCW pounds out season-high 19 hits in 15-5 win over East Tennessee State

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Nick Feight drove in a career-high tying five runs on four hits while Brian Mims scored four runs and finished with four hits as UNCW routed visiting East Tennessee State, 15-5, on Friday at Brooks Field.



The Seahawks tied a season-high with their sixth consecutive win and improved to 21-9 overall and 16-2 at home. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, dropped fifth straight to dip to 15-18.



Feight had a pair of bases-loaded, two-run singles in the first two innings and added a RBI single in the fifth to raise his season total to 53 RBI's. Joining Feight and Mims with a big night at the plate was Casey Golden, who finished with three hits, including two doubles, and two RBI's. Robbie Thorburn added two hits and two RBI and belted his first home run of the season.



Ryan Foster (7-1) was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion and earned the win. He went seven innings, walked none and struck out three.



Trey York and Blake Rowlett had two hits apiece for ETSU and Aaron Maher drove in two runs.



Starter Griffin Krieg (0-3) took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks in 1.1 innings.



