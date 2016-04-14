CJ Gettys leaving UNCW basketball team

UNCW men’s basketball player CJ Gettys doesn’t plan to return to the school for his final season.
Gettys, who is a redshirt junior will graduate in May, and not return for his senior season.
The University couldn’t confirm Gettys plan to leave, but in an email said that CJ and head coach Kevin Keatts are in the process of discussion his future.
Gettys played in 24 of 33 games for the Seahawks, and averaged 5 points and 5 rebounds per-game.
The news of Gettys leaving comes a week after forward Chuck Ogbodo was granted permission to transfer away from UNCW.
