Two Men and a Truck collecting items for women in shelters

Two Men and a Truck movers are doing their part to help women of domestic abuse.
The company is collecting items like shampoo, toothpaste and gift cards to give to women in shelters around the area for Mother's Day. This is the eighth year the business has held the program.
"It's really important for the moms who are out there, who're having such a tough time and not being in their own home and being in a desperate situation [to know] that this community does care about them," said Nicole Utz, General Manager of the business.
Last year over 200,000 items were collected for women around the country.
Drop off locations to donate include:
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.