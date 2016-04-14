Two Men and a Truck collecting items for women in shelters

Two Men and a Truck are collecting items for women such as shampoo, gift cards, and more. (Source: WECT)

Two Men and a Truck movers are doing their part to help women of domestic abuse.

The company is collecting items like shampoo, toothpaste and gift cards to give to women in shelters around the area for Mother's Day. This is the eighth year the business has held the program.

"It's really important for the moms who are out there, who're having such a tough time and not being in their own home and being in a desperate situation [to know] that this community does care about them," said Nicole Utz, General Manager of the business.

Last year over 200,000 items were collected for women around the country.

Drop off locations to donate include:

4136 Pine Hollow Drive

ReMax Essential on 1650 Military Cutoff Road Unit 100

Sunrise Broadcasting at 25 North Kerr

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.