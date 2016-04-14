Topsail's Maddy Laster named WECT Athlete of the week

Topsail’s Maddy Laster is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.



This past week the junior went 6-7 in wins over South Brunswick and Hoggard.



Laster, who is hitting .447 for the season, has helped lead the Pirates to a 15-1 record.

Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week.



