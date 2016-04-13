Diamond Hawks down High Point 5-1 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Diamond Hawks down High Point 5-1

Nick Feight and Casey Golden each hit homeruns as the UNCW baseball team beat High Point 5-1.(Source:UNCW) Nick Feight and Casey Golden each hit homeruns as the UNCW baseball team beat High Point 5-1.(Source:UNCW)
HIGH POINT, NC (WECT) -

Nick Feight and Casey Golden each hit homeruns as the UNCW baseball team beat High Point 5-1.

Justin Crump picked up the win allowing just one hit over career-long five innings and struck out four.

With the win UNCW improves to 20-9 overall, and has won five straight road games.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly