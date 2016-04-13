Diamond Hawks down High Point 5-1

Nick Feight and Casey Golden each hit homeruns as the UNCW baseball team beat High Point 5-1.
Justin Crump picked up the win allowing just one hit over career-long five innings and struck out four.
With the win UNCW improves to 20-9 overall, and has won five straight road games.
