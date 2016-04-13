UNCW soccer to host 4th annual Harry's Game

The UNCW men's soccer team excels on the field, but they also give back to the community.



The Seahawks will take on Duke at 6 p.m. Saturday in the program's 4th annual Harry's Game. All proceeds benefiting the Wilmington Hammerheads Youth TopSoccer Program for kids with special needs and Special Olympics of New Hanover County.



"Harry's Game is aimed at bringing attention, awareness, and acceptance for people with Down Syndrome as well as other physical and intellectual disabilities," said Seahawk head coach Aidan Heaney.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for youths 15 and under.



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.