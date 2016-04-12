Nigel Holley leaving East Tennessee State University

Former New Hanover Wildcats basketballs standout Nigel Holley is leaving East Tennessee State University after just one season.



Holley saw limited minutes playing in 19 of the Buccaneers 36 games. He averaged one point and one rebound per-game.



Holley, who spent two years playing junior college basketball prior to going to ETSU is eligible to play immediately



Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.