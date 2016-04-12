UNCW baseball game against ECU canceled for Tuesday

Bad weather has for the UNCW baseball game against East Carolina to be canceled on Tuesday and will not be made up.
The Seahawks will get back on the diamond Wednesday when they hit the road to face High Point. UNCW returns to Brooks field as they open a three-game weekend series with East Tennessee State.
