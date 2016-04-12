WPD withholds ammunition logs as part of internal investigation

Our request stemmed from an email addressed to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, which claimed a WPD officer was taking ammunition for personal use. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington Police Department is withholding ammunition sign-out logs as part of a public records request, due to those logs being used as part of an internal affairs investigation, according to Linda Rawley, spokesperson for the WPD.

Our request filed on March 28 included copies of ammunition invoices for the last three years and copies of all records related to the signing out of ammunition.

The request stemmed from an email addressed to the NC State Bureau of Investigation, which claimed a WPD officer was taking ammunition for personal use.

In emails obtained from the City of Wilmington's public email server, we learned a deputy director from the NC Department of Justice received the email, and that he forwarded it to Police Chief Ralph Evangelous, saying it was "a matter that should be initially handled by your agency.”

Shannon O’Toole, spokesperson for the SBI, said his department is not involved at this time.

On Tuesday, Rawley forwarded 106 pages of ammunition purchase orders, which fulfilled our request for the ammunition invoices. Rawley added they were “unable to provide the sign-out logs at this time,” due to the investigation.

Rawley was unable to discuss the specifics of the investigation, but said the logs were not public record since they were part of the investigation.

