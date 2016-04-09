Chuck Ogbodo granted permission to transfer

Towards the end of the season UNCW junior forward Chuck Ogbodo fell out of the Seahawks rotation.



The University confirmed that Seahawks head coach Kevin Keatts has granted Ogbodo permission to transfer.



This doesn’t mean that he is leaving the program, Ogbodo can return for his senior season. He played in 19 of the Seahawks 33 games, and averaged 3 points and 3 rebounds per-game.



Ogbodo didn’t play in the Seahawks final 11 games. The rising senior has one year of eligibility remaining.



