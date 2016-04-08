Foster leads Diamond Hawks to victory

The UNCW baseball team made it back-to-back road wins as they beat William & Mary 2-1.
In the 6th inning Casey Golden hit a leadoff home run and Steven Linkous singled home the game winning run.
UNCW starter Ryan Foster picked up the victory for the Seahawks. Foster allowed one run over seven innings while striking out six.
With the win UNCW improves to 17-9 overall, and 3-2 in the CAA.
