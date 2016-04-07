Trae Bryant leaving UNC-Asheville

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant is leaving UNC-Asheville after just one season.
Bryant posted on twitter that he is transferring to find a better situation for his career.
As a freshmen he played in 22 of the Bulldogs 34 games and averaged 2 points-per-game. He scored a season high 11 points against Presbyterian.
Bryant will have three years of eligibility remaining.
