Trae Bryant leaving UNC-Asheville

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Former Hoggard basketball standout Trae Bryant is leaving UNC-Asheville after just one season.

Bryant posted on twitter that he is transferring to find a better situation for his career.

As a freshmen he played in 22 of the Bulldogs 34 games and averaged 2 points-per-game. He scored a season high 11 points against Presbyterian.

Bryant will have three years of eligibility remaining.

