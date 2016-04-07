Hoggard's Frankeny named WECT Athlete of the week

Hoggard’s Luke Frankeny is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

Frankeny put up monster number last week. He scored 8 goals and handed out 3 assits in wins over New Hanover and Mount Tabor.

The junior has helped lead the Vikings to a 8-2 record, 7-0 in Mideastern Conference play.



Tune in to WECT News every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student athlete? Fill out the form below this story online or email jsmist@wect.com.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.