East Bladen's Lacey Suggs named All-State

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) -

East Bladen basketball player Lacey Suggs named to the AP All-State team.

Suggs one of 13 girls named to the roster.

The senior averaged 22 points-per-game this past season, and helped lead the Eagles to a 31-1 record.

