East Bladen's Lacey Suggs named All-State

East Bladen basketball player Lacey Suggs named to the AP All-State team.
Suggs one of 13 girls named to the roster.
The senior averaged 22 points-per-game this past season, and helped lead the Eagles to a 31-1 record.
