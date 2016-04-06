Diamond Hawks beat Campbell 11-4 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Diamond Hawks beat Campbell 11-4

Nick Feight doubled twice and homered as he helped lead UNCW past Campbell 1-4.

For the Seahawks they improve to 16-9 overall, while earning the team’s first road victory of the season. 

Whitman Barnes earned the victory in relief, striking out 2 in 1.1 innings.

