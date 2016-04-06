Diamond Hawks beat Campbell 11-4

Nick Feight doubled twice and homered as he helped lead UNCW past Campbell 1-4.
For the Seahawks they improve to 16-9 overall, while earning the team’s first road victory of the season.
Whitman Barnes earned the victory in relief, striking out 2 in 1.1 innings.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.