High School Scoreboard

Girls Lacrosse
Ashley 18, West Brunswick 2 F
Cape Fear 11, New Hanover 5 F
Boys Lacrosse
Hoggard 8, Laney 5 F
Cape Fear 14, New Hanover 13 F/OT
Soccer
Laney 0, Hoggard 0 F
Pender 1, Wallace-Rose Hill 2 F
Baseball
Pender 12, Wallace-Rose Hill 8 F
Clinton 5, Trask 4 F
East Columbus 3, West Columbus 6 F
Softball
Clinton 1, Trask 16 F
Pender 14, Wallace-Rose Hill 4 F
Southwest Onslow 11, North Brunswick 2 F
Whiteville 15, South Columbus 0 F
