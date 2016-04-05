Terence Connelly to miss rest of the season for Seahawks

The UNCW baseball team will be without third basemen Terence Connelly for the rest of the season with an elbow injury.
The injury will require Tommy John surgery to repair. Connelly hasn’t played for the Seahawks since March 13th.
The senior plans to petition the NCAA for a 5th year of eligibility.
Connelly played in 13 of the Seahawks first 14 games, and was hitting .267 with 7 RBI and 8 runs scored.
