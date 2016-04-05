Ridell Camidge leaving UNC-Charlotte

Former Ashley and New Hanover basketball player Ridell Camidge is transferring from UNC-Charlotte after just one season.
Camidge played in 28 games with six starts for the 49ers, and averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds per-game. He reached double-digits four-times including a career-high 18 points in the 49ers opener against Elon.
Camidge spent his first season at Cloud County Community College, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.