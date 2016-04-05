Ridell Camidge leaving UNC-Charlotte

Former Ashley and New Hanover basketball player Ridell Camidge is transferring from UNC-Charlotte after just one season.

Camidge played in 28 games with six starts for the 49ers, and averaged 4 points and 2 rebounds per-game. He reached double-digits four-times including a career-high 18 points in the 49ers opener against Elon.

Camidge spent his first season at Cloud County Community College, and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

