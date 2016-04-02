Huskies beat Diamond Hawks 9-4

Northeastern scored four runs in the sixth inning, as the Huskies beat the UNCW baseball team 9-4.

The Seahawks drop to 15-8, 2-1 in the CAA, and are still looking for their first road win of the season.

UNCW starter Ryan Foster drops to 5-1, after giving up four runs over five-plus innings.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.